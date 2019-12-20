Life's A Beach: Head To These Gorgeous White Sand Beaches In The Konkan Belt

If you’re a water baby and like being by the sea without a hoard of tourists blocking your view, head to this stretch. Starting from the top, the stretch can be conquered with Diveagar first. It is an idyllic weekend getaway, for those pining for peace and solace. A white sand beach, it’s laden with dense coconut and beetle nut groves. A half an hour drive later, you will find yourself at Aaravi beach, another white sand gem on the Konkan stretch. After you’re done driving at Aaravi {yes, it’s allowed}, you can head to Harihareshwar beach which is a haven for peace. Harihareshwar beach has temples to visit around.

If the white sand angle didn’t entice you, how about riding a jet-ski into the sunset? In case you’d rather do something more pumped up, we came across an organisation called 29028 Adventure World which organises activities like parasailing, sea cliff rappelling, sea valley crossing, beach night treks, rock climbing, sea survival skills workshop, beach camping, raft making, treasure hunts Sahyadri fort visit, jungle trails, wilderness survival skills, and night navigational trails. There’s also fishing trails and local cultural camping nights to look forward to. With the number of activities mentioned, we could spend a week here {or more}. You can contact Jayant on +919823129439.

A five-hour drive from Mumbai, the stretch is easily accessible through road {cars, taxis, buses}. The nearest railhead is at Mangaon, located about 50 km from Diveagar.

