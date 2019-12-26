Experience Thursday Vinyl Nights With Adagio

Thursday Vinyl Night - Rolling Stones

₹ 300 upwards

Thu | 26 Dec, 2019

8:30 PM - 11:30 PM

Adagio

Address: Rukhsana Manor Building, 237-B, Chapel Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What's Happening?

Listening to an entire album from start to finish in dim lights as you zone out into the warm grooves of a Vinyl Record can be very refreshing. With Adagio, you can experience this every Thursday. So join us on 26th December at 8:30 PM for the Thursday Vinyl Listening Session (TVLS) of the Album, Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed.

The Thursday Vinyl Nights are great way to socialise if music is your common interest. An entire album is played at each of these sessions, and we also welcome suggestions for the coming months.

How’s the venue?

Adagio has been organising Thursday Vinyl Nights with a theme, and it’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to immerse themselves into old-school music.

Price

₹300 upwards
