We found Villa Tiara Jasmine, a perfect retreat for those who are looking at a place to party or relax at, which is away from the city and feels like your home away from home.
Party In The Lap Of Nature At This Villa On The Outskirts Of The City
What Makes It Awesome
Surrounded by different shades of green and blue all around, Villa Tiara Jasmine welcomes you with minimalist and tidy interiors, just like your home.
With five beautiful air-conditioned bedrooms {that overlook trees of all kinds} at your disposal, you can choose to bring your gang and party away your weekend or choose to enjoy a peaceful weekend and spend quality time here with just your family.
The lawn that can accommodate about 15 people also boasts of a jacuzzi with a music system. Drain your stress in the jacuzzi by the day, and as the evening sets in, you can bring out your barbecue apparatus {with prior permission of the owner}; you know it's going to be a long, long night as the clouds roll by endlessly, making way for the stars to shine right above you.
The villa also houses a semi-functional kitchen with a microwave and a water purifier. If you're wondering what you're going to eat, the villa provides tasty home-cooked food at an additional cost.
So, what are you waiting for? Give your gang a call and spam your Instagram this weekend!
Pro-Tip
The villa is located quite close to Della Adventure Resort, so while you're at this, head to Della for your dose of adventure and Buvachi Misal for the best {and spiciest} misal pav we have tasted!
