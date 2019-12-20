From Yum Brownies To Guava Chilli, Check Out This New Fusion Ice Cream Outlet Now!

Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery. We were simply awestruck to explore this new fusion named "TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery" located at G#Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Instant make to order Live Display of Cakes & Icecream is fantastic, Friendly supportive staff to scroll the exciting menu, spacious indoor & outdoor seating, home delivery facility available too. We were thrilled to try out several dishes. * Guava Chilli, was sizzling with perfect balance of guava with spiciness of chillies, it was mouthwatering in presentation & worth to try!! * Fudge Brownie, it was one of the best ever had, had a repeat order even, it was so chocolaty & watching it while preparing makes it more craving!! * Choco Lava, undoubtedly it's must have compulsory, fully loaded with chocolate & lingering taste for a while. * Dark Night Sundae, it was a good blend, new experiment & yumm to have for sure!! Do plan your visit TIB soon, you will fall in love with this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

