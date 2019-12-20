TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery. We were simply awestruck to explore this new fusion named "TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery" located at G#Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Instant make to order Live Display of Cakes & Icecream is fantastic, Friendly supportive staff to scroll the exciting menu, spacious indoor & outdoor seating, home delivery facility available too. We were thrilled to try out several dishes. * Guava Chilli, was sizzling with perfect balance of guava with spiciness of chillies, it was mouthwatering in presentation & worth to try!! * Fudge Brownie, it was one of the best ever had, had a repeat order even, it was so chocolaty & watching it while preparing makes it more craving!! * Choco Lava, undoubtedly it's must have compulsory, fully loaded with chocolate & lingering taste for a while. * Dark Night Sundae, it was a good blend, new experiment & yumm to have for sure!! Do plan your visit TIB soon, you will fall in love with this place.
From Yum Brownies To Guava Chilli, Check Out This New Fusion Ice Cream Outlet Now!
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
