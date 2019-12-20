From Yum Brownies To Guava Chilli, Check Out This New Fusion Ice Cream Outlet Now!

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery. We were simply awestruck to explore this new fusion named "TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery" located at G#Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Instant make to order Live Display of Cakes & Icecream is fantastic, Friendly supportive staff to scroll the exciting menu, spacious indoor & outdoor seating, home delivery facility available too. We were thrilled to try out several dishes. * Guava Chilli, was sizzling with perfect balance of guava with spiciness of chillies, it was mouthwatering in presentation & worth to try!! * Fudge Brownie, it was one of the best ever had, had a repeat order even, it was so chocolaty & watching it while preparing makes it more craving!! * Choco Lava, undoubtedly it's must have compulsory, fully loaded with chocolate & lingering taste for a while. * Dark Night Sundae, it was a good blend, new experiment & yumm to have for sure!! Do plan your visit TIB soon, you will fall in love with this place.