Find Adorable Clothes For Babies And Kids At This Khar Store

While exploring the lanes near Khar Station, we came upon a series of whole sale stores. One such shop was Tickle Me. This store specialises in children's wear. We were surprised by the extent and range of the collection here - it's a two-level store and they've got a huge collection! They stock clothing and baby wear for ages 0-5. We spotted cute legging sets, baby wear sets, sweaters, socks, nightsuits and more. If you're looking for a pretty frock for your niece or a cute co-ord set, they have those too. We also saw swaddles and baby blankets in store! (Maybe for the besties' next baby shower, they could make cute party favours) They don't carry any specific brands in store. They generally prefer you purchase at least 10 pieces as they sell their products in bulk. They're pretty affordable and the clothes we spotted were of nice quality too.