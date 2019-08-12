Swipe Right: Mumbai's Best Spots For A Tinder Date

We recommend this restaurant for a first Tinder date because not only is it romantic and well-lit, its decor can become a talking point to fill the most awkward of silences.

This Colaba eatery is located right next to Café Royal, so a nice walk after dinner around South Mumbai might also be in order. Refreshing cocktails and delicious food (try their vada pav sliders and neer dosa sukka rolls for sure) while retro hits play in the background, is just what you’re looking for on your first date.