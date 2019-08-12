You’re meeting a stranger for the first time, that too on a date. Some privacy, some romance, and a little bit of budget-friendliness are requirements. Here’s a list of some of our favourite Tinder date-friendly eateries that will make sure it’s a match.
Swipe Right: Mumbai's Best Spots For A Tinder Date
Bombay Vintage
We recommend this restaurant for a first Tinder date because not only is it romantic and well-lit, its decor can become a talking point to fill the most awkward of silences.
This Colaba eatery is located right next to Café Royal, so a nice walk after dinner around South Mumbai might also be in order. Refreshing cocktails and delicious food (try their vada pav sliders and neer dosa sukka rolls for sure) while retro hits play in the background, is just what you’re looking for on your first date.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Tea Villa Cafe
For some dates, the battle-hardened Tinder user might not want to commit to too much time – for example, a dinner or drinks. For those looking for a quick and casual coffee to gauge compatibility, head to Tea Villa Cafe. Besides having tables placed at a respectable distance from each other (ensuring privacy), we also like their freshly brewed coffee and garam chai. We also recommend their Nutella pancakes if the date is going well.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Gustoso
Did you bond on Tinder chat about how you’re both obsessed with food? Head to Gustoso. It’s a romantic, well-designed restaurant with a menu that can’t be beat, especially if (like us), you have a soft spot for pizza. Try their pizze (thin crust and available only in 12 inch sizes, so more food for two people) and their dishy pastas aka paste, for delightful flavours.
Also check out their exceptional dessert cocktail list if you’ve both got a thing for Baileys.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Mirchi And Mime
Raising your finger to call out to your server is probably one of dining etiquette’s most unforgiving faux pas, but at Mirchi and Mime, that’s exactly what you do. If you both love trying new things, get your date to this restaurant which has a unique concept – their service team is hearing and speech impaired, but gives you the finest service and a beautiful smile each time.
Try out their assorted tava platter, the Sufiyani chicken biryani or the tandoori prawn and fish seekh (they have an open kitchen and the delicious smell from the tandoor cannot be ignored). The beautiful ambience and a complete bar facility are add-ons that make this place ideal for a first date.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Eddies Bistro
Are you both smokers? In our opinion, the outside seating area at Eddies Bistro in Bandra has one of the most romantic yet smoker-friendly setups we’ve ever seen. With fairy lights, wooden benches and music at the perfect volume, we recommend this place for a discussion about how you both, like, really need to quit smoking.
We like their food too – try out the steak, it’s one of our favourites in town.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mockingbird Cafe Bar
If you and your date are both into reading, this book-themed café is where you should be.
They even serve drinks with quirky, book-related names and their cheesecake is highly recommended by patrons. Get here and discuss your favourite literary works over a fun meal, while seated in a cosy ambience.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Jamjar Diner
The Versova outlet has an open terrace that faces the sea, with bright yellow chairs and good lighting which will make this an evening well-spent. Of course, the decor inside is nothing to scoff at either – the slanting bookshelf on top of the stairs here might induce slight vertigo.
The Bandra outlet has three different sections- one with the bar, and two with dining spaces. Styled like an American diner with booths, you’ll feel like you’re road tripping across North America. The decor has been kept simple, replicating Versova’s pastel palette.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Terttulia
Dadar might be one of the city’s most underrated spots to take a date, since Shivaji Park is always inviting us for a post-dinner walk and ice cream. Head to Terttulia to take full advantage of this homely neighbourhood. The Pune-favourite has beautiful interiors and a well-crafted menu and cocktail list, all for an affordable price.
We recommend their smoked salmon and cream cheese pizza. Share it and walk off the calories later.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
The Bombay Canteen
Close to office for many, great decor and fabulous food – Bombay Canteen is date-friendly and how. Efficient service, well-designed interiors, dark corners and heady cocktails are just the perfect recipe for a first date. If all goes well, you might just come back here for the second one.
Don’t forget to order the pulled pork vindaloo tacos, Uncle’s mutton coconut curry, and end with the boozy gulab jamun filled with an Old Monk-spiked pistachio cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Birdsong Cafe
If you both are into health and fitness, this organic café is ideal for your first date. They serve some of the most delicious healthy food we’ve sampled in the city.
Check out Birdsong Café for its cute ambience (it’s located on Hill Road in Bandra) and healthy, yet very tasty food. Try their chicken and mustard gouda sandwich – for INR 485, it’s filling and delicious. Also, their gooey chocolate cake is sinful, so end the meal on a high note.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
