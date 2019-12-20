Looking For Thai & Asian Cuisine? This Outlet Has Got Your Covered!

Tings, a lovely place at Lower Parel. The ambience is calm and serene with calming sounds at the background. The place serves authentic Thai, Asian cuisine and you can taste those great Asian flavours and the freshness of ingredients used. Coming to what I had:- Tempura Prawns:- A classic dish is done right!! Consisted of 8 long pieces that tasted so good! That crispy covering on the outside and those yummy juicy prawns inside. A great dish Fried Wontons: -Another great classic dish done beautifully by the chef. I liked the Covering and the chicken ratio, not too much cover and proper amount of chicken inside the wonton. The chicken inside the wonton itself was quite flavorful and juicy. Grilled Chicken in Kung Pao Sauce:- Grilled chicken cooked in Kung Pao sauce. The sauce was amazing and the chicken was yummy. Yangchow Noodles: These were thin noodles Tasted amazing and flavours were just too good. What l liked most it didn't need any gravy with it. It tasted delicious on its own. Wasn't spicy but was Flavourful. Belgian Chocolate ice cream:- One of the best Belgian ice creams ever. Tasted so delicious with the dark chocolate bits at every bite. Dark chocolate ice cream with those chocolate bits is a real treat.