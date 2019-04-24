Tipsy Gypsy is one of the best places I have ever been to. Everything here is so amazing. Ambience 💯 Food💯 Service 💯 I ordered: 1. Tropical Blast - pineapple with coconut water and mango taste. It was really good. 2. Passionate Affair - The name is unique and so as the dish. 3. Khul Ke Nachos - hand tossed nachos with extra cheese add on salsa sauce, beans, cheese dip. 4. Manchurian Chow Dow - served with rice and Manchurian and it was so yummy and tasty. 5. Mac and Cheese Pizza- it was the best pizza I ever had in my whole life. 6. Brownie Dessert - a brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate stick, and a lot of love. 7. Vanilla pistachio- it was so yummy and I loved the vanilla ice cream with extra chocolate sauce.