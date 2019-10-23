Tanvi Mehra is the founder of Tangerine Arts Studio, a fun yoga, dance and fitness workshop space, and is one of the coolest #selfmade entrepreneurs we've had the pleasure to meet and work with! We've loved how she's casually paired a pant set with pretty earrings and mojris to complete her festive ensemble. Wondering how to recreate it? Read on.
Festive Ready: Dress Up This Festive Season With Tanvi's Look!
Pink Ikat Print Mandarin Collar Tunic With Grey Ikat Pants Set
This pretty suit set is subtle, yet perfect for a fun day out this festive season. It's fashionable, modern and the fabric is gentle and stretchable on your skin. We love how the colours compliment each other and are the perfect match this festive season.
Pearl & Zari Crochet Earrings
If you're opting for any traditional look this season, this pair of earrings is sure to be your match made in heaven. Created by Artistree, these pretty earrings can complete your ethnic festive look and also make for an amazing Diwali gift!
