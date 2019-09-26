A Perfect Place To Chill & Unwind With Your Squad In Navi Mumbai!

When at Inorbit Vashi, Tight is one place you need to visit for sure! It's located on the first floor, looks small from outside but it's actually big from inside! Good place to chill & unwind! As their name suggests, they have ample of options of alcohol available on their menu and that too at a very reasonable rate, like where can you expect 30ml old monk for just 28INR, and that too with a good ambience & a Dj to get you on your toes!! We tried Tequilla Sangria, Green Apple Martini, Totally Tight & Expresso Martini! Presentation of all the four drinks was unique! While Totally Tight is served in a fish bowl, green apple Martini has a heart made out of apple on its, Tequilla Sangria is served with orange slices & the glass is unique, expresso Martini is quite creamy & very strong!The cocktails are enough to get you tipsy in no time! They serve shots in shoe-like glasses & small cute bottles The food menu is quite limited but every dish here is very tasty and totally worth every penny! We tried Onion Rings, Paneer Pops, Corn Cheese Sheekh Kebab & Paneer Makhni Fries! Onion rings served at this place are the best ones in town! It's even better than onion rings served at leading food joints in Mumbai! Very crispy! Less oily & very tasty! Served with cheese sauce! Paneer Pops in another amazing dish. The quantity is excellent, paneer used is very soft, pops are spicy & very crispy! Loved it! (Highly recommended) Corn Cheese Seekh Kebab served here are great too! It's served with green chutney & onions! For the first time the kebabs weren't dry as they are at other places and that was the highlight of this dish! Very cheesy & super yummy! Paneer Makhni Fries is also fairly good! As for us! We loved this place!Its a great place with a good ambience, yummy food and a total value for money! Overall we had a great experience!