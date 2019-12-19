Beer Lovers! Head To This Brewery In Thane Right Away

Intermezze is especially a place for those who are beer lovers. They have a wide variety of beers available like India Pale Ale, cyder, honey hopper and so much more. The Ambiance is so cool with pretty lights. Coming to Food and drinks - Dunkelweizen - it's a dark beer and my personal favourite. Must try this. Food - Mushroom baklava - It's the chef recommended dish so we thought to try this out. The taste was amazing. Loved it. Lotus root chips - They were perfectly crisp served with Chilli sauce. A perfect combination. Verdure Pizza - it's a vegetarian pizza which had broccoli, cheese, corn, and veggies. Must have it. Chipotle chicken pizza - A treat for the non-vegetarian people. The cheesy chicken was delicious. Highly recommended. We also tried their pesto chicken pasta. It was delicious and the quantity was good. Overall, a great place to be with your friends and family to experience the variety of beers they serve and the food. Service was also good!