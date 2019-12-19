Beer Lovers! Head To This Brewery In Thane Right Away

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

Intermezze - Brewery & Gastropub

Thane Area, Thane
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Walk, S-8 & 108, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Intermezze is especially a place for those who are beer lovers. They have a wide variety of beers available like India Pale Ale, cyder, honey hopper and so much more. The Ambiance is so cool with pretty lights. Coming to Food and drinks - Dunkelweizen - it's a dark beer and my personal favourite. Must try this. Food - Mushroom baklava - It's the chef recommended dish so we thought to try this out. The taste was amazing. Loved it. Lotus root chips - They were perfectly crisp served with Chilli sauce. A perfect combination. Verdure Pizza - it's a vegetarian pizza which had broccoli, cheese, corn, and veggies. Must have it. Chipotle chicken pizza - A treat for the non-vegetarian people. The cheesy chicken was delicious. Highly recommended. We also tried their pesto chicken pasta. It was delicious and the quantity was good. Overall, a great place to be with your friends and family to experience the variety of beers they serve and the food. Service was also good!

What Could Be Better?

No improvements as such.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Breweries

Intermezze - Brewery & Gastropub

Thane Area, Thane
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Walk, S-8 & 108, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default