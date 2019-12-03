Head Over To Pot Pourri For Their Amazing Drinks & Killer Desserts!

A few days ago I happened to visit Pot Pourri with my friend for Dinner! It's on the ground floor at Inorbit Mall Vashi! I must say this place is just phenomenal! It's a fairly big restaurant and has used plants & lighting with a perfect balance to make it look soothing as well as urban! Loved it! Talking about food, They have a huge menu serving some great salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, burritos, etc and some excellent desserts! We tried their Almond Crusted Feta Salad, Mexicana Spiced Open Burritos, Cranberry Lemon amongst Mocktail, Bourbon Sidecar, Hazelnut Pot & Jamaican Spiced Rum Cake! Each and every dish at potpourri is nicely presented & super duper yummy! I especially loved the Mexicana Spiced Open Burritos & their desserts a lot! Drink wisely as this place is fairly good! However when at Potpourri keep good room for desserts! Hazelnut pot has multiple layers of chocolate, fudge, brownie, mousse and finally topped with vanilla ice cream & hot caramel syrup! & Jamaican Spiced Rum Cake is 3 Layer chocolate cake mostly picking up dark chocolate taste infused with Rum! I loved both the desserts & looking forward to visiting potpourri soon for some great desserts again! Overall our experience was a great one!