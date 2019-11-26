This Cafe Is Well known For Its Dishes Infused With Tonic Water!

Toast and Tonic take you on a superior gastronomical experience. Their food and drink combinations are one you've never heard of before. They have earned plenty of awards for their concepts in food and beverages. As the name suggests, their USP is dished including bread and beverages infused with tonic water. We had their roasted onion, zucchini and smoked goat cheese flatbread. Apart from these ingredients, toppings of buffalo mozzarella, asparagus, rosemary, curry leaf celery pesto, mustard oil and fennel dust are added. Their mushroom risotto is my favourite. It's made with perfection and is cheesy as well. For beverages, their Granda tonic which is a pomegranate and cinnamon based mocktail is truly amazing. And peachy keen, which is a cocktail made with gin, peach, tonic and served with coriander - orange ice is heavenly too. The desserts are the highlight of my meal, the sour cherry and white chocolate parfait served with toasted coconut ice cream and brown butter crisps are delicious but my favourite is the black sesame mousse with kaji lemon and pistachios, cranberry sorbet and caramelized white chocolate is pure perfection. Must have this if you're looking for a change from conventional chocolate or fruit-based desserts.