All Things Fancy: This Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food & Drinks!

Toast & Tonic is located in the prime area of BKC. It has an elegant ambience. The lighting over here is great also the staff is polite and helpful. The sitting arrangement is also great. The food over here is delicious I loved the drinks a lot. Order: Korean fried chicken Spaghetti cacao e Pepe Peachy kum Ragu and peanut chocolate bar It's a good restaurant for chilling on a weekend.