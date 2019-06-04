So Fresh: Restaurants Serving Great Salads In Mumbai

Counting calories? It ain’t such a bad thing if you know where to find food that is healthy as well as delicious. Keep up with your fitness and health resolutions by enjoying a salad or two at these salad bars across town. We went on a salad trail in Mumbai to give you this awesome, healthy list.

Craving Salad

Counting calories can be an expensive lifestyle, but thanks to Craving Salad you can enjoy a super healthy and filling meal without burning a hole in your pocket! If you’re a non-vegetarian, do try the chicken taco salad. If you’re in the mood for something light, the watermelon & feta cheese salad comes highly recommended. 

Craving Salad

Solace Building, Shop 1, 33rd Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Sante Spa Cuisine

This healthy eating establishment which has made its way to BKC all the way from Pune boasts of cooking with organic ingredients. This all-vegetarian restaurant is all about health, and you can blindly trust them to give you some of the best, most healthy salads around town.

#LBBTip: They also have vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free options.

Sante Spa Cuisine

International Financial Centre, Ground Floor, Unit 6, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Ministry of Salads

Choose from a range of 11 signature salads, and if you’re counting calories closely, the menu helps you with the calorie count too. On a calorie deficit? Try their Thai salad that has only 179 calories, and doubles up as a full meal.

Ministry Of Salads

Shop 4, Opp. Tata Garden, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy, Mumbai

The Yoga House

Tucked in the quiet, green lanes of Bandra is this healthy studio which serves you simple, vegan and home-style salads. This gorgeous café also doubles up as a yoga studio, so you might want to take a look at the schedule now that you’re all about being healthy, eh? 

The Yoga House

Nargis Villa, Opp. ICICI Bank, Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The Pantry

Got to catch up with a friend but don’t want to stuff yourself with unwanted calories? Head over to this gorgeous café in Fort and enjoy a lovely ambience, good service and of course, some mouth-watering salads that will have you hooked on to eating healthy. They also have a keto menu.

The Pantry

Yeshwant Chambers, Ground Floor, Near Trishna, Military Square Lane, Fort, Mumbai

Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar

Wish to impress a date without going overboard with the calories? This café with its minimalist décor and drool-worthy salads is a perfect choice! They source all their ingredients from a farm in Pune, and are known to be a completely gluten-free café.

Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar

Solace Building, Shop 2, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Bombay Salad Co.

This was one of the first few salad bars that got us hooked on to veggies and healthy eating in Mumbai. We love the fact that we can make our own salads, and totally customise it as per our diet.

Bombay Salad Co.

Shop 1, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Kitchen Garden by Suzette

Great food, great crowd and drool-worthy salads, what’s not to like about being healthy? What we love is that we can totally dress up and head over to this avocado heaven.

Psst- this also makes for a great date place.

Kitchen Garden By Suzette

Gasper Enclave, 8 & 9, St. John Street, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Paninaro

They pride themselves on using organic produce and making the healthiest, most fresh salads in Mumbai. The salad plates make for a good snack, and we think they’re super ideal for those post-lunch hour cravings. 

Paninaro

Peninsula Club, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Birdsong -The Organic Café

As the name suggests, everything on the menu is organic. If you wish to catch up over lunch this café is a great option with its healthy range of salads that won’t be making you drowsy and uncomfortable after a meal.

#LBBTip – they also have vegan, gluten-free options on their menu.

Birdsong Organic Cafe

Shop 1-5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

