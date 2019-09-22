These Mumbai Tailors Prove That A Stitch In Time Saves Nine

Busy with work and other things, and still haven't got your perfect outfits? These tailors will come home and stitch up a suit, or even do up the upholstery of your couch {if that's what your home is lacking}. Although they come few and rare, this list is as essential as can be.
Busy with work and other things, and still haven't got your perfect outfits? These tailors will come home and stitch up a suit, or even do up the upholstery of your couch {if that's what your home is lacking}. Although they come few and rare, this list is as essential as can be.
Tejbhai Tailor, Worli
If you live in Mahim, Parel, Dadar, Prabhadevi or Worli, Tejbhai tailor based out of Nehru Centre in Worli should definitely be on your speed-dial. He specializes in ladies' outfits, and he can stitch up anything from cotton kurtis to fancy anarkalis (works best if you show him a reference).
Prices: Blouses with lining at INR 1500, Kurta with lining at INR 1,000
Time: Takes about a week to customise your order
Chetan Tailor
Based out of DN Nagar in Andheri, Chetan Tailor is an accommodating and skilled tailor who caters to families across Mumbai. He is usually willing to travel, and usually travels to homes on Sunday mornings (you've got to give up on your sleep for a good anarkali). He can stitch up wonders (of all kinds) for women as long as you give him a good sample. He usually delivers promptly within a week, however urgent deliveries can be requested for.
Price: Blouses at INR 550, simple kurtas from INR 350, detailed and fancy kurtas from INR 500
Time: Takes about a week to get your order delivered
Ajay Tailor
Ajay master is not only a tailor; he is a lifesaver who not only comes home to measure for your outfits, but offers a pickup and drop service too. He works out of his home in Borivali and doesn't mind travelling till Dadar for appointments. Ladies, call him up for anything from a lehenga choli to a suit, and in western wear only some simple dresses and shirts. There should be a minimum of 3-4 pieces at least to avail the pickup and drop.
Price: Blouses from INR 1000, plain kurtas from INR 700, chaniya cholis from INR 2,000
Time: Takes about a week for your order to get delivered. However, he's usually booked up in festive season so you'll have to plan much in advance
Perla Men's Tailor
Men, here is your guy. Purshotham Perla in Prabhadevi. He is the right person to make everything from your office shirts, kurtas, pyjamas and even pathanis if you've got a friend's wedding coming up. The only thing he doesn't make is sherwanis as he believes they are best readymade. A basic shirt will cost INR 350 and upwards, the rest depends on the design. For the ladies, he specializes in formal wear. He is free on Mondays to come home and take measurements (only if the quantity is high), and you can give him a call to find out if he will come to your side of town.
Price: Shirts from INR 350, trousers from INR 450
Time: Generally takes about a week to get your order ready
Raju Tailor
Looking for a good tailor who knows what he’s doing? Raju tailor who has a workshop in Andheri is your best bet. He often travels to Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and near Andheri for work but is willing to even come to town if the quantities are higher. He makes Indian wear for both men and women, and a basic kurti starts at INR 950. Don’t have a pattern in mind or a sample either? He can show you books for inspiration or you can just shoot him a WhatsApp of a picture that you saw on Google, and get started.
Price: INR 950 for a basic kurti
Time: Approximately one week to complete your order
