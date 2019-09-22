These Mumbai Tailors Prove That A Stitch In Time Saves Nine

If you live in Mahim, Parel, Dadar, Prabhadevi or Worli, Tejbhai tailor based out of Nehru Centre in Worli should definitely be on your speed-dial. He specializes in ladies' outfits, and he can stitch up anything from cotton kurtis to fancy anarkalis (works best if you show him a reference).

Prices: Blouses with lining at INR 1500, Kurta with lining at INR 1,000

Time: Takes about a week to customise your order