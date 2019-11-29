Zachi is a women's wear label that's all about making sure you've got an outfit for every occasion. We love their collection of tops that work equally well for work, smart casual and party wear.
We're Showing Zachi Some Love! Here's 5 Tops We Loved From Their Collection
Double Breasted Forest Polka Shirt
Who doesn't love a good polka dot shirt? This crepe blouse wears beautifully and we love the flattering forest green colour. It comes with full sleeves and button closure. Team up with denims for a casual look or pair with a pencil skirt or flared black pants for a more formal vibe.
Spot Printed Cream Tie-Up Shirt
This spot-printed cuffed shirt comes with full sleeves. It's a tie-up shirt which is a detail we love and find super flattering. Pair with high-waisted trousers or denims for a fun, weekend look.
Animal Printed Scrunched Waist Wrap Peplum Top
Love a good animal print? We do too. This wrap-around top is flattering and accentuates the waist for that cinched look. It comes in a slinky satin with a v-neck. Pair with a black pencil skirt or fitted trousers for a formal affair.
Leopard Print Three-Quarter Peplum Top
Continuing with the animal-print theme, this top is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. With a v-neck and frill detailing, it pairs well with a pair of denims for a casual look.
Polka Dotted Solid Wrap Bodysuit
This polka dot wrap body suit comes in two colours - black and maroon. Comfortable and wearable in satin fabric, it's great when you're going for a sleek silhouette. Pair with a pencil skirt or a pair of fitted trousers and heels for a work-friendly look.
