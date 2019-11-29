We're Showing Zachi Some Love! Here's 5 Tops We Loved From Their Collection

img-gallery-featured

Zachi is a women's wear label that's all about making sure you've got an outfit for every occasion. We love their collection of tops that work equally well for work, smart casual and party wear.

Double Breasted Forest Polka Shirt

Who doesn't love a good polka dot shirt? This crepe blouse wears beautifully and we love the flattering forest green colour. It comes with full sleeves and button closure. Team up with denims for a casual look or pair with a pencil skirt or flared black pants for a more formal vibe.

merchant image Zachi

Spot Printed Cream Tie-Up Shirt

This spot-printed cuffed shirt comes with full sleeves. It's a tie-up shirt which is a detail we love and find super flattering. Pair with high-waisted trousers or denims for a fun, weekend look.

merchant image Zachi

Animal Printed Scrunched Waist Wrap Peplum Top

Love a good animal print? We do too. This wrap-around top is flattering and accentuates the waist for that cinched look. It comes in a slinky satin with a v-neck. Pair with a black pencil skirt or fitted trousers for a formal affair.

merchant image Zachi

Leopard Print Three-Quarter Peplum Top

Continuing with the animal-print theme, this top is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. With a v-neck and frill detailing, it pairs well with a pair of denims for a casual look. 

merchant image Zachi

Polka Dotted Solid Wrap Bodysuit

This polka dot wrap body suit comes in two colours - black and maroon. Comfortable and wearable in satin fabric, it's great when you're going for a sleek silhouette. Pair with a pencil skirt or a pair of fitted trousers and heels for a work-friendly look. 

merchant image Zachi