Traditional Delicacies For All Meat Lovers At Khyber

Mumbai's most loved restaurant which has been running for ages. So coming back to my favourite restaurant after ages just make me wonder if it is still the same. One thing is sure that Khyber Standards will never change and will always be the same old school kind of. The ambience is a copy of the Khyber pass with the old wooden style walls with the furniture of the same kind of style. The place has one of a kind ambiance which makes it more traditional. Must try would be. 1- Virgin colada - a drink with coconut milk, orange and pineapple juice making it a very soothing drink. 2- Blue Delight the old school blue lagoon 3- Mushroom kebab - mildly Spicy with very soft mushrooms which just melts in your mouth. 4- Reshami Paneer Tikka - A white base Paneer Tikka with malai base made in a tandoor 5-Methi paratha, naan, roomali roti . 6-Veg malai Kofta - Not so heavy kofta which is totally amazing and surely going to love it. 7- Biryani - oh well their biryani is one of a kind with caremelized onions making it a very special. 8- Shahi Tukda - the best Shai desserts of the generation. Totally loved it with which had a super soft base with rabadi on top. Special mention to Rajesh and Rakesh for serving us you guys have been great.