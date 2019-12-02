Keeping It Classic: Here's 5 Traditional Christmas Desserts That We Love

Christmas is just around the corner guys! And you know what that means, right? It means the license to indulge your sweet tooth in a big way. We've put together a list of 5 traditional desserts that we love. Read on for more.

Plum Cake

What is Christmas without plum cake, am I right? This is one of our top picks for a traditional dessert and one we just can't get enough of. A traditional plum cake is all about the perfect balance - it should be moist, rich, full of dry fruits and absolutely moreish. We've put together a fab list here.  Check it out.

Christmas Yule Log

If we're talking about indulgences and tradition, then it doesn't get more old-school than a Yule Log Cake or a Bûche de Noël. This delicious cake fashioned after a medieval tradition is a rich chocolate cake that's hard to get enough of.

Gingerbread Cookies

Is there anything more fun than nibbling your way through a ginger bread cookie as you sip on your egg nog or mulled wine? We don't think so! Packed with spices like nutmeg and of course the requisite ginger, which adds a spicy after-bite, these cookies are best had warm. But if you can't bake them yourself, there are plenty of bakeries around the city where you can pick up a box.

Mince Pies

Mince pies are another Christmas tradition that we just love. These bite-sized pies are fragrant with spices, packed with dry fruits and the really good ones will be encased in a flaky, buttery pastry that will have you reaching for seconds. If you're in the mood to be wildly indulgent, pour a dollop of whipped cream spiked with rum on top. 

Marzipan

If you've been lucky enough to have Goan or East Indian friends, you know the joys of eating home-made marzipan. These delicious sweets are made with nut meal (usually almond, though cashew is also a super rich choice) and sugar. Often they are shaped into pretty designs and glazed. They're great for gifting too, if your secret santa baby has a sweet tooth!