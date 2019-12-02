Christmas is just around the corner guys! And you know what that means, right? It means the license to indulge your sweet tooth in a big way. We've put together a list of 5 traditional desserts that we love. Read on for more.
Keeping It Classic: Here's 5 Traditional Christmas Desserts That We Love
Plum Cake
What is Christmas without plum cake, am I right? This is one of our top picks for a traditional dessert and one we just can't get enough of. A traditional plum cake is all about the perfect balance - it should be moist, rich, full of dry fruits and absolutely moreish. We've put together a fab list here. Check it out.
Christmas Yule Log
If we're talking about indulgences and tradition, then it doesn't get more old-school than a Yule Log Cake or a Bûche de Noël. This delicious cake fashioned after a medieval tradition is a rich chocolate cake that's hard to get enough of.
Gingerbread Cookies
Mince Pies
Mince pies are another Christmas tradition that we just love. These bite-sized pies are fragrant with spices, packed with dry fruits and the really good ones will be encased in a flaky, buttery pastry that will have you reaching for seconds. If you're in the mood to be wildly indulgent, pour a dollop of whipped cream spiked with rum on top.
