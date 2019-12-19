Swanky & Stylish: Tranquil Villa Is As Serene As Its Name

The weekend’s coming up, it’s time to take that much needed break and what could be better than a villa called Tranquil? Located in Lonavala, the gorgeous villa just transports you to a place far away from civilization, but with all the latest amenities so you don’t miss out on anything.

As you enter, you see a gorgeous pool and right behind it, you see a modern mansion, that’s mostly covered with glass. Once you enter, you see a lot of space that’s done up in a minimalist fashion, with a lot of woodwork. The villa has three bedrooms, a gorgeous dining area, a fully-equipped kitchen and even a patio with a soul-satisfying pool view. The pictures don’t do enough justice to the beauty of the property, so we suggest you book your stay and experience it first-hand.

We’ve also heard that there are a lot of antiques here, so if you’re into home décor and improving your own space, take inspiration! Lonavala market is around 3 kms away from the property and while they do provide you all the modern amenities you can think of, try to just switch off from the world and enjoy your experience the old-fashioned way.