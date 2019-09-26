Travel Back In Time At This New Rooftop Restro Bar In Lokhandwala!

18th Century- Andheri Lokhandwala, new resto-pub and dine in an outlet. The theme very rustic and elegant. Mostly made of the travel back in time feel. One can see trunks, artefacts, and even small mini copper made statues on the desk. Got two sections one inside having the air conditioning and the other of the terrace and a mini-view Lokhandwala. Started with the 18th special - got the scotch kick with a nice blend of cranberry and the Redbull base. Comes in mild and nice. The orange zest gives it a nice hit. Starters - *Paneer chilly - Cottage Cheese soft in the texture, given the garlic and soy touch. Melts in the mouth what can I say. *Corn fries - Nah! Not the usual one. So the entire corn is pealed and the fine seeds are removed really really gently. These are then very shallow fried with the herbs and spices. What next? It’s put between the toothpick giving it a skewed touch. I must say, can be eaten in a jiffy but takes a lot of time to make. An Acer one! For the mains went in for the Burnt Garlic rice with Paneer Butter masala. Safe and a great option. Was savoured well with the butter naans. Last but not the least ended this with Motichoor Golgape with Basundi shots. The puris used in pani puri is filled with motichoor (ladoos) and served over a shot glass filled with basundi. Choose your pick on how to eat this one. Overall, a nice compact place made. Rooftop lovers have a new place to look out for. Chef Ganesh does a great job in the kitchen. (A hats off for the corn fries) and of course for the entire menu and also to Dipankar and Ganga for a smiley service.