Did You Know That There's A Treasure Island 2 Hours From Mumbai?

Treasure Island Resort in Lonavala is famous locally for conducting wedding ceremonies, but it's also a great place to head to if you want to escape the city for a short holiday.

The resort has spacious lawns, and even is a great place to plan a corporate event or even a training camp, just close to the city, yet giving you that private hill station feeling.

This Lonavala resort has a lovely pool, perfect to jump into after a long, tiring day outside, exploring the serene town of Lonavala. What we loved is that they even have lovely outdoor area to play games like badminton and more; and even a fitness centre with a sauna. Sounds perfect, right?

In case you're thinking of a wedding, birthday or any other celebration venue option, there are enough to get you going. There's a lawn area right next to the pool that can accommodate around 2,000 people easily. There's another area called Lagoon Lawns that gives you the best backdrop you could ask for - a view of the hills.

They have lagoon villas where each separate villa opens near the pool and has a private sit-out. If you're traveling with a group, this makes for a great place to unwind. The rates are INR 8,500 for the weekend with breakfast and dinner included.