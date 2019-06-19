Treat Yourself To Yummy Kulfis & Gelatos!

Shahi Durbar is a paradise for kulfi lovers. Located at Carter Road, Bandra. This place served yumilicious kulfi, falooda, milkshakes and savouries. I visited in a weekend while strolling the lanes of Bandra and was delighted to see the wide variety of offerings they have to offer. They also had mango special menu which was very appealing. My personal favourites are: Mango Sundae: A complete plate of mango happiness which has mango ice cream, mango kulfi, chunks of mango, cream, aam ras. Must have. Dry fruit milkshake: The thick milkshake loaded with the goodness of dry fruits was good. Shahi Durbar Special Falooda: The best item in shahi Durbar, it's loaded with kulfi, Falooda, ice cream. It can be easily shared between two people. Mango Cream: One more special item from the mango special menu is the classic mango and cream. This was also good. Shahi Durbar Special Pizza: Post having so much sweet, ordered this pizza which was loaded with cheese and veggies. Belgian Chocolate Gelato: Being a chocolate fan, choose the chocolate gelato and got it customized with chocolate dip and almond flakes. My overall experience at shahi Durbar was very good and definitely going back for more.