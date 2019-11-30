Treat Yourself With Authentic Malvan Dishes At Soul Curry!

Soul Curry: Powai has always been a prominent place for best restaurants. This place has surely been a hidden gem in bylanes of Powai. Ambience - Simple yet beautiful, with some mild music and soothing vibes. Surprisingly it was moderately occupied on a weekday. There are some authentic Malvan Dishes curated by Chef Manisha. They have a simple menu offering North Indian and malvan fare but if you like food to be made in a real rustic delicious way with a handful of spices and love then this is the right place to drop in! So what did we tried here? • Mumbai Cha Bao Never had a better bao than this. Bao was too soft and fluffy stuffed with spices and crispy paneer. The spice was a bit high. A must try for all! • Chef's Special Paneer Tikka Fantastic. Perfect on flavors. Try out if you're a paneer lover. • Paneer Kadai A thick and delicious gravy of tomato and paneer base. Excellent quantity, flavors were on perfection. Definitely try this out. • Dal Khichdi Simply the best. Ask them for double tadka you would definitely love this one! Desserts here was the cherry on the top. We just had one dessert but it was the killer. They have a dessert named Paan Pannacotta, it was the best. Must say star dish over here! I'm hopeful that I'm going to visit this place again. Prices are quite reasonable and against that the food, drinks, and desserts are at par excellence. I would definitely drop here with my gang.