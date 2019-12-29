LBB Exclusive: Get 20% Off The Shilonda Forest Trek With Mumbai Riders By Booking On LBB

It's the perfect season to go hiking, and one of the coolest treks is right inside the city, the Shilonda trail in the core areas of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. What makes it extra special is that the area will be a canopy of green with stream and rivers bubbling with crystal clear water.

Mumbai Riders is hosting this fun hike, with wildlife expert Mr. Nikit Surve(Wildlife Researcher, SGNP). You'll get to learn a lot about the flora and fauna that inhabit this national park, right within the city. You'll get to hike through a dense forest and you're even promised rare bird sightings!

The price per person is at a 20% discounted rate of INR 680 and the difficulty level is easy. The trek time is around 3 to 3.5 hours and the cost includes the naturalist fee, forest dept, and trek permission fee, main gate entry tickets and more.

You assemble at 7:30 AM (meeting point communicated via email once you've confirmed).