Daily Wear Or Special Occasion, This Shoe Store's Got Your Back

If you love shoes, you've got to make a stop at FYOR in Kemps Corner. Originally a Dubai-based brand, FYOR has a versatile selection of footwear including sandals, heels, cute slip-ons and also has a collection of bags too.

We love that the collection includes both occasion wear for those special days when you want to look decked up in your chic best as well as trendy daily wear that's perfect for your next office meeting. Price points are on point for the style and quality you can expect from this international brand. What's great is that the collection changes with the seasons, so you'll always have something new to add to your shoe collection.

We found sandals from INR 2,000, cute sneakers from INR 3,000 and handbags from INR 3,800.