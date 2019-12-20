Daily Wear Or Special Occasion, This Shoe Store's Got Your Back

Fyor

Kemps Corner, Mumbai
Joshi House, Shop 6, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome

If you love shoes, you've got to make a stop at FYOR in Kemps Corner. Originally a Dubai-based brand, FYOR has a versatile selection of footwear including sandals, heels, cute slip-ons and also has a collection of bags too.

We love that the collection includes both occasion wear for those special days when you want to look decked up in your chic best as well as trendy daily wear that's perfect for your next office meeting. Price points are on point for the style and quality you can expect from this international brand. What's great is that the collection changes with the seasons, so you'll always have something new to add to your shoe collection.

We found sandals from INR 2,000, cute sneakers from INR 3,000 and handbags from INR 3,800.

What Could Be Better

These aren't exactly budget shoes, but for the style and quality we think they're worth the price!

