Head Here For The Best Varieties In Sandwiches!

Om Snacks is a small outlet that is pretty famous in the area for serving Mumbai's largest sandwich i.e the Hulk, I tried their melting cheese grill sandwich. When it comes to aesthetics it does quite well, the sandwich looks really pretty but when it came to taste it wasn't able to impress me. The taste you get if you order this sandwich is literally of cheese and nothing else. The cheese flavour is so overpowering that you wouldn't taste anything else besides cheese. If you're a cheese lover then and only then you should go for this sandwich.