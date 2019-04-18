Head Here For The Best Varieties In Sandwiches!

Fast Food Restaurants

Om Snacks

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Anurag, Opp. Bagarka College, Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Om Snacks is a small outlet that is pretty famous in the area for serving Mumbai's largest sandwich i.e the Hulk, I tried their melting cheese grill sandwich. When it comes to aesthetics it does quite well, the sandwich looks really pretty but when it came to taste it wasn't able to impress me. The taste you get if you order this sandwich is literally of cheese and nothing else. The cheese flavour is so overpowering that you wouldn't taste anything else besides cheese. If you're a cheese lover then and only then you should go for this sandwich.

What Could Be Better?

The flavor of the other dishes need to stand out compared to the overpowering flavor of cheese otherwise it wouldn't taste that good.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family

Other Outlets

Om Snacks

Goregaon East, Mumbai
3.9

Gagan Shopping Arcade, Opp. Meenakshi Tower, Krishna Vatika Mandir Marg, Gokuldham, Goregaon East, Mumbai

