Om Snacks is a small outlet that is pretty famous in the area for serving Mumbai's largest sandwich i.e the Hulk, I tried their melting cheese grill sandwich. When it comes to aesthetics it does quite well, the sandwich looks really pretty but when it came to taste it wasn't able to impress me. The taste you get if you order this sandwich is literally of cheese and nothing else. The cheese flavour is so overpowering that you wouldn't taste anything else besides cheese. If you're a cheese lover then and only then you should go for this sandwich.
Head Here For The Best Varieties In Sandwiches!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Chakala
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The flavor of the other dishes need to stand out compared to the overpowering flavor of cheese otherwise it wouldn't taste that good.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Kids, Family
Also On Om Snacks
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Chakala
Comments (0)