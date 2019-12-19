Mountain Views and Cozy Tent Stays Within Soulful Natural Surrounds At This Retreat in Kamsheth

As you draw up to the property, you'll see a beautiful rustic-style building, complete with stone walls and a lovely plant-covered wooden balcony. This is retreat in Kamshet, a hill-top property surrounded by ancient Shirota forests on one side and the Kundalika river on the other. It offers spectacular mountain and valley views, a garden and free WiFi for those of you can't quite unplug from your socials.

Trikaya offers two options - three-bedroom villa or tent stay. For all you nature enthusiasts, the tent stay is a fab option! Not to mention pocket-friendly too. The tents are basic and you'll get a chance to truly enjoy nature here. There's barbecue set up on site, personal campfires, hammocks and more to enjoy here. Since it's so close to the natural beauty of the ghats, there's plenty of opportunities for nature watching, hiking and photography in the area. Photographers, be sure to carry along your DSLRs for those envy Insta shots we all love showing off.

Tarrifs for tent stay are priced as follows: INR 2,500 per person for overnight stay and INR 1,500 per person for day trip. Meals are included. In case you want to splurge or are traveling with a large group, you can also opt for the three-bedroom villa that sleeps 6 at INR 14,999.