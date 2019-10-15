Spacious Lounge, Disco Lights & Delicious Food, Visit This Bar In Andheri!

A spacious lounge, trippy disco lights and mad music are all that party animal needs, along delicious food and spirited drinks to delight the soul, and Bombay Cocktail Bar fits every such description making it an insane party house. Bombay Cocktail Bar is situated at Veera Desai, Lokhandwala, Andheri West. This bar has an expansive area and stepping in, the decor and lively party atmosphere will awestruck you, with the disco lights, dance floor and well-stocked bar being the center of attraction, the dim lights ambience fuels in excitement with pulsating DJ music. The menu here consists a variety of comfort dishes, bar bites, exciting blended cocktails. The food menu is a mix of global cuisine with Maharashtrian and Indian street dishes, alongside European bar nibbles, was a bit of confusion to select on one. Peri-Peri Chicken Wings is one of the really good choices from this place, really tender and a lovely spice to it, just too delicious and exciting to have. From the Indian section Pahadi Murgh Tikka was one of my favorites for the appetizing taste and tenderness, while from the continental you can always have faith upon the Chicken Cheesy Nachos. Red Velvet Cheesecake and Tiramisu, are the best desserts to end your meal in the best way possible, the cakes are moist and melt in mouth releasing the delightful sweetness, it is just too satisfying. Bombay Cocktail Bar is a place filled of excitement, and an atmosphere to party at, will not disappoint you in anyway.