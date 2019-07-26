Trippy Time Awaits Inside This Door In Bandra

The Little Door - Bandra, this is all about a trippy time. Second outlet post the Andheri one. Remembering going back in time and trying one of their whooping burger which was then a craze at their first one. Got a chance to try their menu in Bandra last evening. Good vibe. The menu mostly into bar bites and cocktails. Quite the sections inside this door. Outside good enough for a rainy day. Step inside and sit down with lush white interiors and a good playlist. Can chill with a few of your close ones while ordering the bar menu. -Kicked off with the usual LIIT: Five spirits with Redbull and Blue Cuccaro getting the trippy mood. -Hummus Snackboard: Good bowl of chickpea batter topped with a few green olives. Served alongside coin bread cut into halves and a multi-grain stick. -Cottage Mediteria: 6 pieces of diced cottage cheese. 3 flavours (red marination, spinach and cheesy) found the cheese one to take it all. -Burgeret: 2 pieces of mini buns. Bun base mostly on the green side. Filling of jalapeños, potato patty lettuce and a tang of bbq sauce that was quite the surprise element. Ending the meal with the trippy deserts. -Jack Daniels Chocolate Mousse: Yes, Gooey Chocolate infused with JD. Could feel the whiskey in a few bites for sure. -Fried Chocolate: Batter fried with either snickers or mars collection. Nice chocolate affair again. For people who like the desert warm and soft, this one is the deal. Overall, good chill vibe. Service on the attentive and quick side. A place if you’re bored or the loud party music and want to just relax have a few drinks and sit and talk with your gang. Special thumbs up to Saroj for the smiley service.