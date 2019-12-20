I finally decided to try this place after multiple friends suggested it, on being asked about restaurants serving authentic Indian food. The fact that surprised me was that it offers various other cuisines like Chinese, Italian and even Mexican, for that matter!
Try Authentic Indian Cuisine And Much More At Sukh Sagar, Chowpatty!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
In terms of food quality, nothing at all! If you're a foodie going solely for the foodgasms, don't think twice. But, if you want a place to chill with friends, this place might not suit your needs, although the fact that the beach is right across the road, refutes that to some extent.
What's My Pro Tip?
Try the pav bhaji and more importantly, the paper masala dosa. Coming at INR 185, it is guaranteed to satisfy the appetites of at least two to three people!
Anything Else?
You can take a train and get down at the closest station, Grant Road. Or you can simply take a bus and get down at Sukh Sagar bus-stop, from where the restaurant is a mere 3-4 minutes' walking distance.
