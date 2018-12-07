Martial arts like Karate or Taekwondo don’t hold your interest? Give Krav Maga, a self-defence form from Israel a chance.
Not A Karate Kid? This Israeli Self Defence Workout, Krav Maga May Impress You
This type of self defence system is said to be one of the most real and effective forms there is, one that can be applied easily to real life situations. It is a hand-to-hand combat system, which instructors say is easy to learn.
There are several centres teaching training in Krav Maga across Mumbai, from Thane to Colaba. A single workout session of Krav Maga is not only great for practical use, but even as a workout form, what with it burning around 450 calories an hour.
One session will cost you INR 500, and a monthly package INR 3,600.
Still have doubts? Before going in for the long haul you can take trial sessions to see if it is your cup of tea.
