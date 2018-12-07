Not A Karate Kid? This Israeli Self Defence Workout, Krav Maga May Impress You

This type of self defence system is said to be one of the most real and effective forms there is, one that can be applied easily to real life situations. It is a hand-to-hand combat system, which instructors say is easy to learn.

There are several centres teaching training in Krav Maga across Mumbai, from Thane to Colaba. A single workout session of Krav Maga is not only great for practical use, but even as a workout form, what with it burning around 450 calories an hour.

One session will cost you INR 500, and a monthly package INR 3,600.