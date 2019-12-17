Order Piping Hot Japanese Food From This Delivery Kitchen, Dimsum Wu!

Recently I ordered from Dimsum Wū. This is a Japanese restaurant in Goregaon east. Their menu has a variety of delicious dishes. I am in absolutely in love with their Baos. I ordered: * Fry Chicken Sushi- The presentation on these dishes was amazing even in the delivery package. The outer layer had some crunch due to the frying. It tasted really good. * Prawn Drunken Noodles: These were flat noodles with made with some amazing sauce. The Prawn was well cooked and tender. * Hoisin chicken with 5 spice bao: The Bao was very soft and the sauce in which the chicken was made was really good. The chicken was tender and nicely cooked. Their menu is full of options. Give it a try.