Moist Mawa Cakes And Akuri: B Merwan Is The Iranian Cafe We Love The Most

B Merwan has traditional Irani cafe ambience and food. You have to try their famous mawa cake and mawa kachori {they’re delicious}. You need to go there early enough to get them as Merwan runs out of these in a flash. It opens at 7am and is operational till 6pm. The breakfast items are mostly egg-based with the traditional bun and brun. Please do try the egg akuri. It is one of the best we’ve ever had.

The place is always crowded, but the service is superb. In fact, it’s a must-visit if you’re in Mumbai. We had a great experience here as it gives you the feel of the older times of Mumbai given that it’s a traditional Irani cafe. The ambiance is the best part as it gives you a nostalgic feeling. The tables and chairs are typical Irani-style and the menus hung at this place are old, yet super visible from anywhere. The decor hasn’t been changed in years, yet is well maintained and clean.