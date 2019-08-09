Try Out Authentic Asian Chinese Cuisine At Khow Chow In Bandra West!

Khow Chow, a lovely place to have some authentic, flavourful Chinese food. The quality is top-notch and the taste is impressive. The Ambience also is quite good and also this place is available on Zomato gold. Coming to my food experience:- -Crab Asparagus Soup: If you like crabs then you should opt for this soup. The crab meat was in abundance, the asparagus tasted quite good in the soup. Overall a lovely soup. -Thai Garlic Chicken: If you like coconut based gravy then this is the right dish for you. The presentation was beautiful but it was the number of chicken pieces which had my attention. Flavourful, not as soft to my liking, were a bit chewy but the flavours were amazing!!! -Kerala Tiger Prawns: You can never go wrong with this beautiful, lip-smacking dish. 8-10 pieces of beautiful prawns cooked to perfection. They were spicy, juicy and so delicious. Highly recommend this dish. For mocktails, we tried their new menu: Suika Suraashu: This was a lovely watermelon drink mixed with mint. This combination was really good, soothing, sweet but not overly sweet. Recommend! -Grape Fruit Berry Lemonad: If you like a combination of bitterness, sweetness sourness in your drinks then this drink will be heaven for you. Grape and berries went so well together with the Lemonade. For the main course we had: -Stir Fry Soba Noodles: I liked the texture of the thin noodles here, stir-fried with vegetables like bell peppers, spring onions topped with sesame seeds. I loved the fact that noodles were made of wheat so it didn't make us feel so heavy. Usually, noodles tend to do that. This one filled our stomach but not made it heavy so highly recommend this one. The chicken pieces were really good here and also fried egg. -Tongra Chicken: Wok tossed gravy with juicy chunks of chicken. The Chicken had a light covering of either maida or wheat but it made the chicken soft. The gravy was tasted well with the Soba noodles. Curry was flavorful, not that spicy, definitely loved the flavours here. The chicken pieces also were boneless and so many in quantity. For desserts we had the signature: Tim Tom Krob: Coconut cream-based dessert with leaves. It tasted really sweet and delicious for all the sweet lovers out there, this is a heaven dish.