They have a variety of perfumes inspired by India. For instance, the Madurai Talkies, Calicut and the Chai-Musk! The Calicut has an amazing smell of black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon - the perfect spice to your life!
Cardomom And Chai: Try Out India-Inspired Perfumes At Bombay Perfumery
Chai-musk is perfect for the humid summer as it doesn't wear off!
The perfumes are priced at an average of INR 4,000.
