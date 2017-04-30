Cardomom And Chai: Try Out India-Inspired Perfumes At Bombay Perfumery

They have a variety of perfumes inspired by India. For instance, the Madurai Talkies, Calicut and the Chai-Musk! The Calicut has an amazing smell of black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon - the perfect spice to your life!

Chai-musk is perfect for the humid summer as it doesn't wear off!

The perfumes are priced at an average of INR 4,000.