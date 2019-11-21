Try Amazing North Indian Food At This Newbie In Kandivali At Great Prices!

Glocal Kitchen is a new place in Kandivali is a total delight for vegetarians! The place isn't that huge but serves delicious food at a very pocket-friendly price. Went here for lunch today with my mum. We ordered: For drinks, we ordered Virgin Mojito and Kacchi Kairi. Both the drinks were refreshing! For starters, we ordered Crispy Honey Chilli Potatoes and Mix Veg Seekh Kebab. Kebabs were extremely delicious and they are something you shouldn't miss on! And even honey chilli potatoes were tossed well! Loved it! For mains, tried Veg Kolhapuri with Butter Naan and Kulcha. The sabzi was so so delicious and so creamy and it also had chunks of cottage cheese. Wow! Also, the naans and kulchas were soft. Then we ordered Veg Hyderabadi Biryani. Biryani was served with raita. But this Biryani was a little disappointment. It didn't have that usual taste of Hyderabadi biryani. Then we ordered a Chocolate Cold Coffee. Aaah, it was bliss! It had an amazing chocolaty flavour with a hint of coffee giving it an amazing flavour! Don't forget to order this! This place in Kandivali is a must-try!