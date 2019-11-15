Relish Yum North Indian, Italian & Asian Food In Bkc!

After the great success of Piping Hot in Vile Parle, it has opened its new outlet in BKC. I so loved the food over there so I thought of giving it a try here as well. Went to this place on one fine Wednesday for dinner with my colleagues and to my surprise, this outlet is even better! It has got a classy and chic ambience! And considering the crowd around BKC, this place offers amazing buffet packages! Worth it! Firstly we started with drinks: 1. Purple Bull: It had litchi juice, blue curacao, grenadine and red bull. A little on the sweeter side but amazing and worth trying! 2. Cranberry Iced Tea: It had cranberry juice, black tea, sweet and sour mix. A little disappointing! 3. Magician Fruit Cup: Passion fruit syrup and orange juice. A classic refreshing drink! 4. Peach Iced Tea: Peach syrup with black tea and sweet and sour mix. This one's a must-try! Amazing! Then for starters, we ordered: 1. Peri-Peri Aloo Dum: Baby potato marinated with yoghurt and peri peri sauce grilled to perfection and served with green chutney. This one's a definite try! Potato is so soft and so delicious! 2. Piping Hot Grilled Cottage Cheese: Grilled Cottage Cheese served with watermelon chutney. The chutney was so unique and so tasty! And paneer was cooked well and was quite tasty! 3. Bhavnagri Chilli Popper: Bhavnagri chilli stuffed with corn and cheese, crumbed and deep fried and served with chipotle dip. Omgg! I have never tasted chilli poppers this amazing! This is something you shouldn't miss! 4. Veg Dimsums: Steamed Dimsums with the filling of vegetables and mushroom and served with spicy sauce and mint vinaigrette. Dimsums were so tasty and properly steamed and the dip complimented it so well. For mains we ordered: 1. Kadhai Paneer with Laccha Paratha: The gravy was so delicious and so creamy and paneer so soft and a little mild in taste and so so yummy! 2. Dal Makhni with Jeera Rice: Dal Makhni was kinda average but yeah it was creamy. You can give this dish a try! 3. Penne Wheat Pasta in Pesto Sauce: Wheat Penne Pastas served in a creamy pesto sauce with added veggies like broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini and baby corn. Taste-wise it was good but maybe due to wheat, it did taste a little on the sweeter side. 4. Green House Pizza: Pizza with the base of pesto sauce and toppings - broccoli, black olives, bell peppers, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, jalapenos and so much of cheese. The best part was that the pizza did not taste bland at all instead it was quite delicious! For desserts, we tried: 1. Baked New York Cheesecake: Omggg! 2. Coffee Tiramisu: A little hard but yummy! This new place in Bandra is a delight and is an ideal place not just for friends to hang out but with family as well.