Healthy Breakfast? Treat Yourself To Delicious Tohttu Idli At This Bandra Outlet!

Casual Dining

Madras Diaries

Bandra West, Mumbai
Shop 7, Ground Floor, Near Muzaffar Manor, 28th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amidst the bustling lanes of Bandra, Madras Diaries is heaven for vegetarians. Try something new apart from the regular food. It is a regular breakfast dish in every household in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and it's very easy and quick to make. Tohttu Idli with mixed vegetable Sambar and south Indian coconut chutney isn't it a perfect meal?

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

