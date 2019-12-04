Amidst the bustling lanes of Bandra, Madras Diaries is heaven for vegetarians. Try something new apart from the regular food. It is a regular breakfast dish in every household in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and it's very easy and quick to make. Tohttu Idli with mixed vegetable Sambar and south Indian coconut chutney isn't it a perfect meal?
Healthy Breakfast? Treat Yourself To Delicious Tohttu Idli At This Bandra Outlet!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
Also On Madras Diaries
