Try Amazing Coffee, Pizzas & Shakes At This Newbie In Borivali

Love Pizzas and Coffees? Head to That Italian Place! Went here for some quick bites with my sister on a Saturday Evening. Located in Borivali West, this place is a delight for pizza and coffee lovers! We ordered: 1. Mexican Pizza: Honestly one of the best Mexican pizzas I've ever had! Filled with bell peppers, corn and jalapenos, this pizza was super delicious! Must try! 2. French Fries: Crisp from outside and soft from inside and properly fried and the best part not too oily! 3. Spicy Garlic Bread: Garlic Bread loaded with cheese, chillies and bell peppers. So so good! This one's not a miss! 4. Oreo shake Yum yummy! 5. Cafe Mocha: Hot cup of coffee topped with amazing art made up of chocolate sauce. Don't miss out on this coffee! This place in Borivali needs to be tried!