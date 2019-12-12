Love Pizzas and Coffees? Head to That Italian Place! Went here for some quick bites with my sister on a Saturday Evening. Located in Borivali West, this place is a delight for pizza and coffee lovers! We ordered: 1. Mexican Pizza: Honestly one of the best Mexican pizzas I've ever had! Filled with bell peppers, corn and jalapenos, this pizza was super delicious! Must try! 2. French Fries: Crisp from outside and soft from inside and properly fried and the best part not too oily! 3. Spicy Garlic Bread: Garlic Bread loaded with cheese, chillies and bell peppers. So so good! This one's not a miss! 4. Oreo shake Yum yummy! 5. Cafe Mocha: Hot cup of coffee topped with amazing art made up of chocolate sauce. Don't miss out on this coffee! This place in Borivali needs to be tried!
Try Amazing Coffee, Pizzas & Shakes At This Newbie In Borivali
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
