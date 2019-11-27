Enjoy The Best Of North Indian & Chinese At This Newbie At Dahisar West!

Sumeruu: This new place in Dahisar is a delight for people staying nearby. It is one extraordinary restaurant which caters to all your needs and satisfies you so well. This place serves one of the best north Indian and Chinese of all the places I've visited off lately. The place is not that biggie but surely a big delight. Went here with my mom and sister for lunch today. For drinks, we ordered: 1. Salt & Spice: It had orange juice, chillies and black salt. A little on the spicier side, this mocktail was a total hit. Black salt gave a very unique taste. 2. Achari Mojito: Refreshing mojito with achari flavour. A little on the tangier and spicier side! Amazing! For soups and starters we ordered: 1. Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba: Classic Tomato soup with a prominent flavour of dhaniya and full of cream. Aaah, so good! 2. Desi Aranchini in Charcoal Chaap: This was a star for me Rice-based balls with a classic gravy. This is something you shouldn't miss on! 3. Veg Spring Rolls: These rolls were a little disappointing. Quite average! For mains, we ordered: 1. Smoky Kolhapuri with Butter Kulcha and Butter Naan: Kolhapuri was just so good, amazing smoky flavour and really delicious gravy. Also, kulchas and naans were so soft and buttery. Loved it! 2. Veg Fried Rice: Rice and vegetables were properly cooked and were really good! For desserts, we ordered: 1. Kaju Kulfi with Anjeer Falooda: It was a rose falooda with the pieces of Kaju kulfi and topped with real anjeer and its pulp. We all really loved this dessert. So so yummy! 2. Thandai Icecream: This one's really not a miss 3. Activated Black Charcoal Icecream: Wow We were by served by Karan. He helped us by ordering some really good things. This new place surely deserved to be tried! 😻