Check Out This Outlet For Some Delicious Waffles, Ice Tea & More!

Love Waffles? Try New York Waffles & Dinges! Ordered from this place a Chocolate Pizza Waffle and Peach Iced Tea. It was one of the best waffles I've ever had! Pizza made up of waffles which had 4 pieces. All the 4 pieces of waffles were topped with different chocolate sauces like white chocolate sauce, dark chocolate sauce, Nutella and milk chocolate sauce. And they were sprinkled with choco chips and sprinkles and gems. They were so perfect even when they delivered! Proper packaging and the waffles were so good! Also, Peach Iced Tea was given in a proper reusable bottle. So refreshing! In case you love waffles, you must order from this place right away!