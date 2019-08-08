Treat Yourself With Amazing Brunch Buffet Of Pot Pourri

Pot Pourri! I recently visited Pot Pourri for their Brunch Buffet and loved this place. They have a lovely ambience with a pleasant dining area. Staff was very efficient with their service and assisted us nicely. The Buffet Menu was also a big spread with sections like Live Counters, Main Course, Desserts, etc. We started with two milkshakes in KitKat and Coffee Chocolate Chip flavours and loved both these delicious milkshakes. For appetizers, we tried a variety of options like Chicken Kebab, Chicken Liver, Kurkuri Bhindi, Spicy Aloo, etc. The appetizers were pretty decent. We also tried some dishes from their Live counters like the Chicken Salad and Pasta both in Red and White Sauce. Being a big Hummus fan, I couldn't resist it. It tasted amazing with the Tortilla chips. We only tried the Veg Noodles in the Main Course section as we were almost full with all the other dishes. Desserts were quite decent with options like Pastries, Cakes, Chocolate Fondue and Mango Firni. They also had a live Waffle counter. Food: 4/5 Staff: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5