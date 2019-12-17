Check Out This Newbie In Borivali For Their Amazing Desserts & Munchies!

Looking for one new place in Borivali for some quick bites and amazing desserts? Head to Cream Lounge. Been here today with my mother and sister for some desserts and munchies. A classy and clean place just beside Aura Hotel. We ordered: 1. Pizza Pasta Fries: Crisp fries drizzled with pizza and pasta sauce, chipotle sauce and mayo. They were just so good. 2. Americano Pancake: Amazing chocolate pancakes drizzled with maple syrup and butter. They were so soft and so yummy. Pancakes here are a must-try 3. Smileys: Potato smileys never disappoints. 4. Millionaires Punch: This was the ultimate freakshake and one of the best freakshakes I've ever had in my entire life. It had chocolate milkshake in a glass jar covered with golden chocolate balls and topped with KitKat, 5 stars, milky bar, munch, chocopie, chocolate sticks and whipped cream and ice cream cake and a big cone filled with chocolate ice cream. This one's definitely not a miss. Do try this big monster 5. Rich Ferrero Parfait: This was a total chocolate delight and Ferrero rocher and crisps and granules. So so good! 6. Mexican Pizza Pockets: Pizza served in the form of small pockets. So cheesy and so delicious! This new place in Borivali is a must-try especially people with a sweet tooth.