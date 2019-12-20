Tuck into a sizzling experience. Sizzle House serves a variety of Sizzlers! The best part was that I got a complimentary chocolate cheesecake. I tried, Cajun chicken pizza: Thin crust pizza with bright colour full bell peppers Asian spiced skewers sizzler: yummy and well-cooked wedges, chicken skewers with fried wontons Something different, so go ahead and try!
When In Andheri, Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Sizzlers & Pizzas!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
