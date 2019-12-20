When In Andheri, Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Sizzlers & Pizzas!

Cafes

Sizzle House Dine In

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 29, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Tuck into a sizzling experience. Sizzle House serves a variety of Sizzlers! The best part was that I got a complimentary chocolate cheesecake. I tried, Cajun chicken pizza: Thin crust pizza with bright colour full bell peppers Asian spiced skewers sizzler: yummy and well-cooked wedges, chicken skewers with fried wontons Something different, so go ahead and try!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

