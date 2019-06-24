Enjoy Delicious Turkish And Lebanese Treats In Sobo

Visited Maffy's last week for an Arabian - Lebanese treat and was stunned the way every dish appealed me with its stunning presentation and scrumptious taste. It's a saying that you don't just eat food from your mouth but also from your eyes. Here I witnessed this very evidently. The service and hospitality made my lunch even more pleasant. So there is indoor as well as outdoor, if you want to click good pictures of your food then surely outdoor or if you can't survive without an AC then indoor is your place. We began by quenching our thirst with infused rose and infused citrus water and this gave us a fair idea of what was coming on our table. Mr Yusuf was very helpful to guide us across the menu. What I tried? APPETISERS - MAFFY'S SIGNATURE HUMMUS Unbeatable! So this hummus was preparation of cauliflower. So unique and also healthy while it was plated with edible flowers and served with pita bread topped with black sesame seeds. - MUHAMMARA CHICKEN Muhammara is a Mediterranean dip from Levantine. It is basically a red hot pepper dip, it had thin slices of roasted chicken and a good pick. - CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK HUMMUS From the hot plates, shish taouk is traditionally marinated chicken and an important dish from the Turkish and overall Middle Eastern cuisine. This chicken was centred between hummus and tasted really good. - KESAR AND DRYFRUIT SHAKE So delicious this seemed. Lots of almond and Kesar syrup and if you want to enjoy the vibe of this place, avoid chocolate shakes and go for this. - CHICKEN SHAWARMA Open shawarma with lots of sauces and chicken shredded served with a portion of lettuce salad and crispy fries. DESSERT - BAKLAVA LOLLIPOPS So baklava is common, baklava lollipops are something unique. Presented really well on a bed of vermicelli and nuts with rose flavour. This place is indeed a must try!