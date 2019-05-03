Turkish delightful experience At Bayroute,Powai

Bay route serves the most authentic delectable cuisines of the four regions from the Middle-east. Bayroute has been one of the trending restaurant. After successfully creating a hype in South Mumbai. Bayroute has newly opened there new outlet in Hiranandani ( Powai ). Bay route is located on the main road in easily noticeable right beside madeira & mime & Hitchki. From Andheri Sakinaka it hardly takes 20 minutes drive. Bay route offers delectable Mediterranean dining experience, Bayroute surely has raise the standards for all other restaurants all over Mumbai. This brightly lit place with eye catching decor offers Middle Eastern food from Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon and Greece. . The comfortable seating is well-spread out across 2 indoor sections and an outdoor area as well. Bay route serves varient Cold and hot mezze, soups, salads, flatbreads, mains and desserts, is what you can choose from also offers wide range of irresistible cocktails to choose from. We Orderd • In Drinks Dessert storm - Could been better in taste ( Not Recommended ) Arabic date palm shake Salted caramel baklava sheikh (most recommended ) • In Food Bayroute Hummus ( Highly Recommended ) Muhammara Bourak Fater baklava Bayroute Manakeesh • In Dessert Baklava Baklava is mainly originated from the Middle East Being a Middle eastern dessert , This Baklava will surely take you on an overwhelming nutty ride which you can't resist Baklava was made of layers of phyllo pastry filled with finely chopped pistachio and almonds. In between with gulkand icecream ,it was well garnished and presented with Rose brittles Mint chocolate Yoghurt popsicle Mint chocolate yoghurt popsicle coated with irresistable Dark chocolate , it was