Turkish Ice-Cream, Waffles & Macroons: Satiate Your Sweet Tooth At These Dessert Spots In Fort

Did you know, Fort is the first part of the city to be developed by the British. Colonial-era buildings, historic heritages and deep culture – Fort is one of the most beautiful and artistic part of the city. A major attraction for tourists, over the years, Fort has become a hub for many restaurants and cafes.

Whether you visit Fort for shopping or a casual lunch, it’s always a good idea to end it on a sweet note with some mouth-watering desserts! From chocolates and brownies to ice-cream and waffles, Fort has a little something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

Here are some of the hottest dessert spots in our favourite neighbourhood.