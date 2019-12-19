Close to Grant Road Station (E), Turning Point is a clothing store that stocks western and ethnic wear for men and women. The store has 2 levels. On the ground floor you'll find men's wear like denims, formal pants, and shirts. On the second level they have a collection of ladies kurtas and western tops and leggings in a range of colours. Prices for denims and pants start at INR 650, shirts at INR 350, kurtas at INR 700. The store also has a selection of men's suits and formal jackets that are ready-to-wear.
Here's Where You Can Get Office Ready Under INR 1,000
This store has a better men's wear collection, so ladies, you might find a limited range of clothing here.
₹500 - ₹1000
