A Ride To Remember: Cycling Trails That You Should Bookmark

Stretching from Goregaon till Powai, Aarey Milk Colony offers many short and diverse trails. If you are looking for some clean air and want a break from your hectic schedule, this trail is sure to become your favourite. A word of advice, since there are quite a few downhill sections here, make sure that you are physically equipped for this journey. Easy single tracks, a fast-flowing trail near the police checkpoint at the Aarey guest resort and a downhill section on the other side of the guest house are just some of the sights that you can enjoy on your trip here. But don't venture out at night here, the place has quite a flourishing wildlife that you should maintain distance from.